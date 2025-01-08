Iran tells France to review 'unconstructive' approach ahead of meeting

Iran's foreign ministry called upon Paris to review its "unconstructive" approach a few days before Tehran is set to hold a new round of talks about its nuclear program with major European countries.



On Monday, Emmanuel Macron said Tehran's uranium enrichment drive is nearing a point of no return and warned that European partners in a moribund 2015 nuclear deal with Iran should consider reimposing sanctions if no progress is reached.



"Untrue claims by a government that has itself refused to fulfill its obligations under the nuclear deal and has played a major role in (Israel's) acquisition of nuclear weapons is deceitful and projective," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on X on Wednesday.



France, Germany, and Britain were co-signatories to the 2015 deal in which Iran agreed to curb enrichment, seen by the West as a disguised effort to develop nuclear weapons capability, in return for lifting international sanctions.



Reuters