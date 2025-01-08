News
After US exemption, UN envoy says more significant Syria sanctions work needed
Middle East News
2025-01-08 | 13:21
High views
Share
Share
3
min
After US exemption, UN envoy says more significant Syria sanctions work needed
A U.S. sanctions exemption for transactions with governing institutions in Syria is welcome, but "much more significant work ... will inevitably be necessary," the U.N. special envoy on Syria, Geir Pedersen, told the Security Council on Wednesday.
After 13 years of civil war, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in a lightening offensive by insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) a month ago.
The U.S., Britain, the European Union and others imposed tough sanctions on Syria after a crackdown by Assad on pro-democracy protests in 2011 that spiraled into war. But the new reality in Syria has been further complicated by sanctions on HTS - and some leaders - for its days as an al Qaeda affiliate.
"I welcome the recent issuance of a new temporary General License by the United States government. But much more significant work in fully addressing sanctions and designations will inevitably be necessary," Pedersen told the council.
The U.S. on Monday issued a sanctions exemption, known as a general license, for transactions with governing institutions in Syria for six months in an effort to ease the flow of humanitarian assistance and allow some energy transactions.
"The United States welcomes positive messages from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but will ultimately look for progress in actions, not words," deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Camille Shea told the Security Council.
The foreign ministry in Damascus on Wednesday welcomed the U.S. move and called for a full lifting of restrictions to support Syria's recovery.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said earlier on Wednesday that European Union sanctions on Syria that obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid and hinder the country's recovery could be lifted swiftly.
Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized the sanctions imposed on Syria by Washington and others, adding: "As a result, the Syrian economy is under extreme pressure and is not able to cope with the challenges facing the country." Russia was an Assad ally throughout the war.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
United States
Sanctions
Geir Pedersen
Security Council
