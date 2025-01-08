After US exemption, UN envoy says more significant Syria sanctions work needed

2025-01-08
After US exemption, UN envoy says more significant Syria sanctions work needed

A U.S. sanctions exemption for transactions with governing institutions in Syria is welcome, but "much more significant work ... will inevitably be necessary," the U.N. special envoy on Syria, Geir Pedersen, told the Security Council on Wednesday.

After 13 years of civil war, Syria's President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in a lightening offensive by insurgent forces led by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) a month ago.

The U.S., Britain, the European Union and others imposed tough sanctions on Syria after a crackdown by Assad on pro-democracy protests in 2011 that spiraled into war. But the new reality in Syria has been further complicated by sanctions on HTS - and some leaders - for its days as an al Qaeda affiliate.

"I welcome the recent issuance of a new temporary General License by the United States government. But much more significant work in fully addressing sanctions and designations will inevitably be necessary," Pedersen told the council.

The U.S. on Monday issued a sanctions exemption, known as a general license, for transactions with governing institutions in Syria for six months in an effort to ease the flow of humanitarian assistance and allow some energy transactions.

"The United States welcomes positive messages from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but will ultimately look for progress in actions, not words," deputy U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Camille Shea told the Security Council.

The foreign ministry in Damascus on Wednesday welcomed the U.S. move and called for a full lifting of restrictions to support Syria's recovery.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said earlier on Wednesday that European Union sanctions on Syria that obstruct the delivery of humanitarian aid and hinder the country's recovery could be lifted swiftly.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia criticized the sanctions imposed on Syria by Washington and others, adding: "As a result, the Syrian economy is under extreme pressure and is not able to cope with the challenges facing the country." Russia was an Assad ally throughout the war.

Reuters
 

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:16

Israel's 'silence' fuels speculation over prolonged presence in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
11:57

US working to prevent Turkey offensive in Syria: Blinken says

LBCI
World News
11:17

Blinken sees hope for 'durable peace' in Lebanon as Israel's forces pull out

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:14

Israeli defense minister says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:44

LBCI statistics: Joseph Aoun tops presidential race with 75 votes, 53 MPs remain undecided

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Updated LBCI stats: Army Commander Joseph Aoun backed by 74 MPs with 49 MPs undecided

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Sleiman Frangieh withdraws presidential bid, backs Joseph Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Countdown to Lebanon's presidential session: Support for Joseph Aoun as plan B emerges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Lebanese Forces, opposition set to endorse Joseph Aoun for presidency; Development and Liberation bloc supports consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:43

MP Neemat Frem: If Joseph Aoun's election is not attainable, I will continue my electoral battle

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Lebanon's Berri may suspend presidential session after first round to 'foster' consensus

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

