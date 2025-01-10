Iran condemns 'brutal' Israel strikes on Yemen

Middle East News
2025-01-10 | 13:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran condemns &#39;brutal&#39; Israel strikes on Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran condemns 'brutal' Israel strikes on Yemen

Iran's foreign ministry condemned as "brutal" a wave of Israeli air strikes Friday on areas of Yemen under the control of the Tehran-backed Houthi rebels.

Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement that Iran "strongly condemned... the brutal and unprecedented attack carried out today by the Zionist regime against Yemen."

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Israel

Airstrikes

Houthi

LBCI Next
UN investigator hopes to improve ties with Syria after visit
French President discusses Ukraine and Middle East developments with UK PM
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-26

Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes in Iran, calls for UN action

LBCI
World News
2024-10-25

White House notified shortly before Israel conducted airstrikes on Iran, Fox News reports

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-15

Striking Iran before US elections: Israel debates renewed airstrikes on Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
08:57

Israel's military says struck Houthi targets in Yemen

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:52

Israel's military confirms hostage killed alongside father in Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
14:32

Iran state TV displays Guards chief touring underground missile base

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:16

Israel's military plans operational presence in Syria, eyes long-term strategy

LBCI
Middle East News
09:45

Stampede at major Damascus mosque kills three: Governor says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:32

Iran state TV displays Guards chief touring underground missile base

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

MP Fouad Makhzoumi to vote for General Joseph Aoun, urges Speaker Berri's cooperation to protect Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-30

Explosion and targeted strike in Beirut's southern suburbs: Senior Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:50

Lebanese Forces to have 'significant' representation in the next government, MP Fadi Karam tells LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

PM Mikati meets President Joseph Aoun: We are entering a new phase, will continue caretaker duties until a government is formed

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Former President Michel Aoun congratulates President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanon's president to hold parliamentary consultations for new prime minister on January 13

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:45

Congressman Darin LaHood congratulates Joseph Aoun, calls for strong government in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:16

Lebanon updates fuel prices

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Israel’s breaches in south Lebanon: What’s really happening on the border?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Drone strike reportedly targets car in Tayr Debba; casualties reported (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

MP Michel Daher to LBCI: Calls for PM who can work with President Joseph Aoun

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More