Iran state TV displays Guards chief touring underground missile base

Middle East News
2025-01-10 | 14:32
High views
Iran state TV displays Guards chief touring underground missile base
Iran state TV displays Guards chief touring underground missile base

Hossein Salami, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, visited an underground missile base, state TV reported on Friday, airing images of the top commander touring the facility in an undisclosed location.

The report said the underground base was "located in the mountains" and had been used to launch a missile attack at Tehran's regional foe Israel.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Iran

Revolutionary Guards

Tehran

Israel

Turkey has no intention of taking over any part of Syria, FM says
UN investigator hopes to improve ties with Syria after visit
