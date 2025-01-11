Algeria rejects France's accusation of 'escalation' in diplomatic row

Middle East News
2025-01-11 | 10:29
High views
Algeria rejects France's accusation of 'escalation' in diplomatic row
Algeria rejects France's accusation of 'escalation' in diplomatic row

Algeria on Saturday rejected France's accusation of escalation, denouncing a "campaign of disinformation" in their latest diplomatic row after Algeria sent back to Paris an influencer deported from the European country.

"Algeria is in no way engaged in a logic of escalation... or humiliation," the Algerian foreign ministry said in a statement, accusing the extreme right in France of "waging a campaign of disinformation" against Algeria.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Algeria

France

Escalation

Diplomacy

