Head of hostage NGO believes US journalist Austin Tice still in Syria

Middle East News
2025-01-14 | 05:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Head of hostage NGO believes US journalist Austin Tice still in Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Head of hostage NGO believes US journalist Austin Tice still in Syria

The head of an American organization focused on hostage releases said on Monday he believes U.S. journalist Austin Tice was still being held in Syria by people loyal to toppled leader Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking to Reuters in Damascus, Nizar Zakka said he believed Tice was being held by "very few people in a safe house in order to do an exchange or a deal."

Zakka, a Lebanese businessman who was held in Iran for four years until 2019 on charges of spying, later became a U.S. citizen. He is the president of Hostage Aid Worldwide.

Zakka said his group's own investigation had revealed Tice was still in Syria, and that "a lot of progress" had been made in his hunt in recent weeks. But he added that Syria's new rulers, led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), had not provided much assistance.

"We were hoping that HTS would help us more, but unfortunately HTS did not help us because they had their own concerns," he said.

Zakka said he had no information on Tice's precise location but suspected that a deal, possibly involving pressure from Assad's ally Russia, could see the American journalist released.




Reuters
 

Middle East News

Hostage

NGO

US

Journalist

Austin Tice

Syria

LBCI Next
Iran, European countries to continue talks over Tehran's nuclear program
Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to quit Netanyahu cabinet over Gaza deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-24

US NGO believes missing journalist Austin Tice 'alive' in Syria

LBCI
World News
2024-12-09

US searching for journalist Austin Tice in Syria prisons: White House

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-03

German, French FMs tour Syria's notorious Saydnaya prison: AFP journalists say

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-24

US NGO says missing Syrian-American bishop was held by ousted government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26

Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: Sources close to Hamas tell AFP

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:22

Mediator Qatar says 'major issues' blocking Gaza deal 'addressed'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:09

Health ministry in Gaza says 61 killed in 24 hours

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-09

Israeli aggression mounts: Lebanon presents alarming casualty figures to UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

MP Jamil Al Sayyed says will vote for Mikati as PM if votes are tied

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-24

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 42,847

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:04

Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:46

Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Sources tell LBCI: Judge Nawaf Salam to arrive in Beirut Tuesday after departure from The Hague

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More