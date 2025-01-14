UN rights chief arrives in Syria for first ever visit

Middle East News
2025-01-14 | 07:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UN rights chief arrives in Syria for first ever visit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UN rights chief arrives in Syria for first ever visit

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk arrived in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Tuesday for the first ever visit of the global body's rights chief to the country.

Turk, an Austrian lawyer, will visit Syria and Lebanon from Jan. 14-16 and meet with officials, civil society groups, diplomats and U.N. bodies, the U.N. statement said, without giving further details.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was driven from power by a lightening rebel offensive last month, ending 50 years of family rule and raising hopes for accountability for crimes committed during Syria's more than 13 year civil war.

Under Assad, many U.N. officials and rights groups were denied access to the country to investigate alleged violations.

A spokesperson for Turk's office did not immediately provide further details of how many times he or his predecessors had tried to gain access to the country. The role of High Commissioner for Human Rights was created in 1993.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

UN

Rights

Chief

Volker Turk

Syria

Visit

LBCI Next
'Ball in Hamas' court' on Gaza deal: Blinken
Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-10

UN investigator hopes to improve ties with Syria after visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

At least 901 people reportedly executed in Iran in 2024: UN rights chief says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-20

UN human rights office to send team to Syria next week

LBCI
World News
2024-12-20

More than 700 killed in siege of Sudan's al-Fashir: UN rights chief

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06

Blinken sees role for UN, foreign powers in post-war Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:02

'Ball in Hamas' court' on Gaza deal: Blinken

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26

Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32

About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: Sources close to Hamas tell AFP

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-28

Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Israel launches intense attacks on Baalbek, Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:41

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:06

President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:17

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:19

France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:20

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More