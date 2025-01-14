News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN rights chief arrives in Syria for first ever visit
Middle East News
2025-01-14 | 07:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN rights chief arrives in Syria for first ever visit
United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk arrived in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Tuesday for the first ever visit of the global body's rights chief to the country.
Turk, an Austrian lawyer, will visit Syria and Lebanon from Jan. 14-16 and meet with officials, civil society groups, diplomats and U.N. bodies, the U.N. statement said, without giving further details.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad was driven from power by a lightening rebel offensive last month, ending 50 years of family rule and raising hopes for accountability for crimes committed during Syria's more than 13 year civil war.
Under Assad, many U.N. officials and rights groups were denied access to the country to investigate alleged violations.
A spokesperson for Turk's office did not immediately provide further details of how many times he or his predecessors had tried to gain access to the country. The role of High Commissioner for Human Rights was created in 1993.
Reuters
Middle East News
UN
Rights
Chief
Volker Turk
Syria
Visit
Next
'Ball in Hamas' court' on Gaza deal: Blinken
Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-10
UN investigator hopes to improve ties with Syria after visit
Middle East News
2025-01-10
UN investigator hopes to improve ties with Syria after visit
0
Middle East News
2025-01-07
At least 901 people reportedly executed in Iran in 2024: UN rights chief says
Middle East News
2025-01-07
At least 901 people reportedly executed in Iran in 2024: UN rights chief says
0
Middle East News
2024-12-20
UN human rights office to send team to Syria next week
Middle East News
2024-12-20
UN human rights office to send team to Syria next week
0
World News
2024-12-20
More than 700 killed in siege of Sudan's al-Fashir: UN rights chief
World News
2024-12-20
More than 700 killed in siege of Sudan's al-Fashir: UN rights chief
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06
Blinken sees role for UN, foreign powers in post-war Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:06
Blinken sees role for UN, foreign powers in post-war Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:02
'Ball in Hamas' court' on Gaza deal: Blinken
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:02
'Ball in Hamas' court' on Gaza deal: Blinken
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:26
Hamas 'hopeful' Gaza truce talks in Doha lead to 'clear and comprehensive agreement': Statement
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: Sources close to Hamas tell AFP
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:32
About 1,000 Palestinian prisoners to be freed in initial Gaza deal: Sources close to Hamas tell AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
0
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet
Middle East News
2024-12-28
Egyptian sources to LBCI: No plans for Foreign Minister's visit to Syria yet
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Israel launches intense attacks on Baalbek, Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Israel launches intense attacks on Baalbek, Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
06:41
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:06
President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report
Lebanon News
15:06
President Aoun, Berri 'caught off guard' by Nawaf Salam nominations: Report
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
The new Prime Minister-designate of Lebanon: Who is Nawaf Salam?
3
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
Lebanon News
06:17
Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam pledges to build 'modern' state; seeks justice for Beirut blast victims, depositors in first remarks
4
Lebanon News
15:19
France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday
Lebanon News
15:19
France's Macron expected to visit Beirut on Friday
5
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
Lebanon News
08:17
President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks
6
Lebanon News
00:20
Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
00:20
Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam arrives in Beirut
7
Lebanon News
05:19
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
8
Lebanon News
11:32
Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust
Lebanon News
11:32
Mikati wishes success to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam, thanks MPs for their trust
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More