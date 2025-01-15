News
US CENTCOM chief in Israel for 'strategic' talks: Israeli military says
Middle East News
2025-01-15 | 04:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US CENTCOM chief in Israel for 'strategic' talks: Israeli military says
Israel's military said Wednesday that General Michael Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command that oversees operations in the Middle East, was in Israel for talks with his Israeli counterpart Herzi Halevi.
"The commanders held a strategic meeting that focused on the regional situational assessment and examined courses of action to address threats and developments in the Middle East," the military said in a statement, adding that Kurilla had arrived in Israel on Monday.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Israel
United States
CENTCOM
Visit
Talks
