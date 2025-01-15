US CENTCOM chief in Israel for 'strategic' talks: Israeli military says

Middle East News
2025-01-15 | 04:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US CENTCOM chief in Israel for &#39;strategic&#39; talks: Israeli military says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
US CENTCOM chief in Israel for 'strategic' talks: Israeli military says

Israel's military said Wednesday that General Michael Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command that oversees operations in the Middle East, was in Israel for talks with his Israeli counterpart Herzi Halevi.

"The commanders held a strategic meeting that focused on the regional situational assessment and examined courses of action to address threats and developments in the Middle East," the military said in a statement, adding that Kurilla had arrived in Israel on Monday.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Israel

United States

CENTCOM

Visit

Talks

LBCI Next
Palestinian Islamic Jihad official says joined Gaza prisoner swap talks in Qatar
Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi to visit Lebanon on Thursday: Sources to LBCI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism

LBCI
World News
2024-12-09

Top Biden aide set to visit Israel for talks on Syria, Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-18

Italy's PM Giorgia Meloni plans talks with Israel's Netanyahu following Lebanon and Jordan visits

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-12

Israeli official says Mossad Chief's visit to Doha signals progress in Gaza negotiations: CNN

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:30

UN rights chief urges 'urgent' easing of Syria sanctions

LBCI
Middle East News
07:26

UN rights chief says transitional justice 'crucial' in Syria

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:41

Palestinian Islamic Jihad official says joined Gaza prisoner swap talks in Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi to visit Lebanon on Thursday: Sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-13

Biden says 'on the brink' of achieving Gaza deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-08

The aftermath of Assad's downfall: Syrian opposition leaders step forward in transitional period

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Lebanon appoints Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister-designate with 84 nominations, Mikati gets nine, 35 MPs abstain

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:17

Jordan's FM Ayman Safadi to visit Lebanon on Thursday: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:17

President Joseph Aoun during meeting with Islamic Shiite Council: If one component breaks, Lebanon as a whole breaks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Lebanon's ceasefire and the fate of Palestinian arms: Can Lebanon reclaim control over armed camps?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Judge Nawaf Salam resigns from ICJ

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

'Charter' principle: Will Amal-Hezbollah duo participate in Nawaf Salam's government formation?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:41

MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Efforts were made until the last moment to prevent Joseph Aoun's election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

Lebanon's Parliament to hold consultations for government formation on January 15 and 16

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:35

LBCI sources: Possible consultations boycott or participation by Amal-Hezbollah duo remains pending

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More