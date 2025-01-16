Syria's de facto leader Ahmad Al Sharaa said Thursday his country is ready to welcome U.N. forces into the U.N. established buffer zone with Israel.



"Israel's advance in the region was due to the presence of Iranian militias and Hezbollah. After the liberation of Damascus, I believe that they have no presence at all. There are pretexts that Israel is using today to advance into the Syrian regions, into the buffer zone," he said, answering a Reuters question.





Reuters