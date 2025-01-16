The leader of Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday his group would monitor the implementation of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the 15-month war in Gaza and continue its attacks on vessels or Israel if the deal is breached.



The Houthi militia, who had on an almost-weekly basis targeted ships using ballistic missiles and drones in waters near Yemen's shores to show their solidarity with the Palestinians, had long said they would cease these operations if the conflict ended.



The ceasefire is expected to take hold on Sunday.



"We will continue to monitor developments in Palestine during the three days prior to the entry into force of the Gaza agreement. If the Israeli massacres continue, we will continue our operations," the Houthi leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said in a televised speech.



"At any stage in which the aggression retreats from the agreement, we will be ready to provide military support to our Palestinian brothers," he said.



Reuters