Yemen's Houthis to persist attacks if Gaza ceasefire breached

Middle East News
2025-01-16 | 13:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Yemen&#39;s Houthis to persist attacks if Gaza ceasefire breached
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Yemen's Houthis to persist attacks if Gaza ceasefire breached

The leader of Yemen's Houthis said on Thursday his group would monitor the implementation of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas aimed at ending the 15-month war in Gaza and continue its attacks on vessels or Israel if the deal is breached.

The Houthi militia, who had on an almost-weekly basis targeted ships using ballistic missiles and drones in waters near Yemen's shores to show their solidarity with the Palestinians, had long said they would cease these operations if the conflict ended.

The ceasefire is expected to take hold on Sunday.

"We will continue to monitor developments in Palestine during the three days prior to the entry into force of the Gaza agreement. If the Israeli massacres continue, we will continue our operations," the Houthi leader, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, said in a televised speech.

"At any stage in which the aggression retreats from the agreement, we will be ready to provide military support to our Palestinian brothers," he said.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Attacks

Gaza

Ceasefire

Israel

Abdul Malik al-Houthi

LBCI Next
Qatar's Emir invites Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to visit Doha
Iran Guards hail Gaza ceasefire as 'victory' for Palestinians
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-28

Yemen’s Houthis say will continue attacks on Israel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39

Gaza ceasefire may be delayed, Israeli officials to meet in Cairo for coordination: LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14

Yemen's Houthi chief says Israel 'failed miserably' in Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:53

Gaza rescuers say 73 killed in Israeli strikes since ceasefire deal announced

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:57

Israeli minister Ben-Gvir threatens to resign from Netanyahu's government over Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:39

Gaza ceasefire may be delayed, Israeli officials to meet in Cairo for coordination: LBCI correspondent in Haifa Amal Shehadeh reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:24

Israeli minister reportedly set to resign as Gaza deal approval faces delays

LBCI
World News
14:08

US says Gaza truce to start on time despite last minute 'loose end'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:36

Nizar Zakka from Baabda Palace: Austin Tice's mother and I will depart for Syria to meet with leadership for information

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:44

UN chief Guterres arrives in Lebanon for 'solidarity visit': Spokesman

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-03

Israeli strikes kill Gaza head of police, 67 others, authorities say

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Turkish Airlines states to resume flights to Damascus on Jan 23

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Beirut Port explosion investigation resumes as Judge Bitar prepares to question key individuals

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:11

Israel-Hamas prisoner deal includes Gilboa escapees; Fatah's Marwan Barghouti to be released and exiled: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:10

Judge Tarek Bitar charges ten new individuals, including security officials and port employees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:03

US and French Generals join LAF officers in South Lebanon inspections

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Parliamentary consultations with PM-designate Nawaf Salam highlight government formation priorities

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Lebanon’s parliament sees resumed consultations as PM-designate Salam seeks political unity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More