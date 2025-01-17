News
In Syria, EU official announces 235 million euro aid package
Middle East News
2025-01-17 | 04:55
In Syria, EU official announces 235 million euro aid package
On Friday, EU crisis management chief Hadja Lahbib announced a 235 million euro aid package for Syria and neighboring countries during a visit to the war-torn country.
"I come here to announce a new package of humanitarian aid of 235 million euros (around $242 million) in Syria and neighboring countries. This shows the commitment of the European Union to stand by the people," Lahbib told a press conference in Damascus after meeting Syria's new leader Ahmad Al Sharaa.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
European Union
Aid
