In Syria, EU official announces 235 million euro aid package

2025-01-17 | 04:55
On Friday, EU crisis management chief Hadja Lahbib announced a 235 million euro aid package for Syria and neighboring countries during a visit to the war-torn country.

"I come here to announce a new package of humanitarian aid of 235 million euros (around $242 million) in Syria and neighboring countries. This shows the commitment of the European Union to stand by the people," Lahbib told a press conference in Damascus after meeting Syria's new leader Ahmad Al Sharaa.

AFP

