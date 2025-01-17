Dutch diplomat Sigrid Kaag named new UN Middle East envoy

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday named former Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag as the new U.N. Middle East envoy, a U.N. spokesperson said.



Kaag will also continue in her current role as the U.N. senior humanitarian and reconstruction coordinator for Gaza, said deputy U.N. spokesperson Farhan Haq.



He said Kaag's appointment as the Middle East envoy was temporary while Guterres continued to search for a permanent replacement for Tor Wennesland, who stepped down at the end of last year after four years in the job.





Reuters