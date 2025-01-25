Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions

25-01-2025 | 07:05
Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions
Syrian authorities deny rumors of troop withdrawal and Maher al-Assad’s return to coastal regions

The new Syrian administration has dismissed rumors circulating about the withdrawal of military forces from the country's coastal provinces and cities.  

The claims, which also alleged that Maher al-Assad, brother of former President Bashar al-Assad, had returned to the region, were swiftly denied by officials.  

Lieutenant Colonel Mustafa Kneifati, Director of the Security Department in Latakia Governorate, told state news agency SANA that the rumors were baseless and had been exploited by criminal groups. 

“Some outlaw elements took advantage of those false information to carry out criminal acts by targeting sites belonging to the Ministry of Interior, but their attempts have failed,” Kneifati said.
 

Middle East News

Syria

Rumors

Maher al-Assad

Bashar al-Assad

