Syrian national killed, two wounded in Israeli airstrike on Deir Seryan, South Lebanon: Health Ministry

Lebanon News
07-08-2025 | 03:27
High views
Syrian national killed, two wounded in Israeli airstrike on Deir Seryan, South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Syrian national killed, two wounded in Israeli airstrike on Deir Seryan, South Lebanon: Health Ministry

A Syrian national was killed and two others were wounded in an updated toll from the Israeli airstrike on the town of Deir Seryan in the Marjaayoun district, according to the Ministry of Health.

Lebanon News

Israel

Airstrike

Lebanon

Samy Gemayel stresses need to enforce state monopoly on arms in meeting with Australian Ambassador
Israeli airstrikes target valleys in South Lebanon
