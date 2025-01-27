An Israeli judicial commission named a new Supreme Court president on Sunday, a decision swiftly rejected by the justice minister, who has backed moves to limit the court's power.



"The committee decided to elect the Vice President of the Supreme Court, Judge Yitzhak Amit, to the position of president," the court said in a statement.



Justice Minister Yariv Levin challenged the appointment, labeling the election of Amit "illegal."



Although Levin chairs Israel's Judicial Appointments Committee, which selected Amit, he was absent during the vote.



AFP