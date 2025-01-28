News
Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran purchased Russian-made Sukhoi 35 fighter jets
Middle East News
28-01-2025 | 07:58
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Iran's Revolutionary Guards commander says Iran purchased Russian-made Sukhoi 35 fighter jets
Iran has purchased Russian-made Sukhoi-35 fighter jets, a senior Revolutionary Guards commander said on Monday, amid Western concerns about Tehran and Moscow's growing military cooperation.
This is the first time an Iranian official has confirmed the purchase of Su-35 jets. However, Ali Shadmani, who was quoted by the Student News Network, did not clarify how many jets were purchased and whether they had already been delivered to Iran.
"Whenever necessary, we make military purchases to strengthen our air, land, and naval forces. ... The production of military equipment has also accelerated," the deputy Coordinator of the Khatam-ol-Anbia Central Headquarters said.
"If the enemy acts foolishly, it will taste the bitter taste of being hit by our missiles, and none of its interests in the occupied territories will remain safe," Shadmani warned referring to Iran's arch-rival in the region, Israel.
In November 2023, Iran's Tasnim news agency said Tehran had finalized arrangements to buy Russian fighter jets.
Earlier this month, Iran and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership which did not mention arms transfers but said the two will develop their "military-technical cooperation."
Reuters
