Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa was named president for a transitional period, the Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported on Wednesday, citing commander Hassan Abdel Ghani.

Sharaa was also authorised to form a temporary legislative council for the transitional phase which will carry out its task until a new constitution is adopted, SANA reported, citing Abdel Ghani.

The announcements emerged during a meeting in Damascus attended by commanders of armed groups that fought alongside Sharaa's Hayat Tahrir al-Sham to oust Bashar al-Assad from power.

Reuters