Syria's interim President pledges to preserve 'civil peace,' territorial unity

31-01-2025 | 00:03
Syria's interim President pledges to preserve 'civil peace,' territorial unity

Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, said Thursday that maintaining the "civil peace" and preserving his country's territorial integrity under "a single authority" would be among his priorities.

He also vowed to "pursue the criminals who shed Syrian blood and committed massacres and crimes," whether in Syria or abroad and to establish "real transitional justice" after the fall of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad.

