Lebanese cabinet session concludes; finance minister outlines budget plans
Lebanon Economy
18-09-2025 | 11:51
Lebanese cabinet session concludes; finance minister outlines budget plans
The Lebanese cabinet concluded its latest session on Thursday. Following the meeting, Finance Minister Yassine Jaber said the government is seeking to avoid increasing expenditures and will review the final figures.
He added that a delegation from the International Monetary Fund is expected to arrive next Monday, prompting the government to push for the completion of the draft budget.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Cabinet
Finance
Budget
