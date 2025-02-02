News
Syria's leader arrives in Saudi Arabia for first foreign visit: State media
Middle East News
02-02-2025 | 05:07
0
min
Syria's leader arrives in Saudi Arabia for first foreign visit: State media
Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for his first international visit since the toppling of Bashar al-Assad last year, Saudi state media reported.
Accompanied by his foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Sharaa was greeted by Saudi officials as he disembarked, images from state television outlet Al-Ekhbariya showed.
The broadcaster said Sharaa was expected to meet with de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, without specifying when.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Saudi Arabia
Bashar al-Assad
Mohammed bin Salman
