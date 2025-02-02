Syria's leader arrives in Saudi Arabia for first foreign visit: State media

Middle East News
02-02-2025 | 05:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syria&#39;s leader arrives in Saudi Arabia for first foreign visit: State media
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syria's leader arrives in Saudi Arabia for first foreign visit: State media

Syria's interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday for his first international visit since the toppling of Bashar al-Assad last year, Saudi state media reported.

Accompanied by his foreign minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Sharaa was greeted by Saudi officials as he disembarked, images from state television outlet Al-Ekhbariya showed. 

The broadcaster said Sharaa was expected to meet with de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, without specifying when.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

Saudi Arabia

Bashar al-Assad

Mohammed bin Salman

LBCI Next
Turkey says it killed 23 Kurdish militants in Syria
Israel picks retired general to head Israeli military
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

France's Macron arrives in Saudi Arabia for state visit: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-11

Lebanon's President Aoun confirms Saudi Arabia as first destination for foreign visit

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-24

Saudi FM in Syria for first visit since Assad's ouster: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-30

Syrian FM accepts invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:28

Syria's President Sharaa meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh on first foreign trip

LBCI
Middle East News
09:51

Israel's military says destroyed 'several buildings' in West Bank's Jenin

LBCI
Middle East News
09:05

Criminal probe launched into Israel PM's wife: State attorney's office says

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:03

Qatar calls on Hamas, Israel to begin immediate talks on Gaza ceasefire phase two

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-09

Defense Minister appoints Major General Hassan Audi to temporarily lead Lebanon's army

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-11

Khamenei says Iran warned Assad's government of threats since September

LBCI
World News
2025-01-28

Russian attacks injure several, spark fire in Kharkiv, officials say

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Lebanese army extends deadline for specialized officer applications

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

Young man killed in hit-and-run in Lebanon's Faraya, security forces pursuing suspect

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:09

Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

US objects Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's new government: New candidate list proposed for Finance Ministry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria: Netanyahu's dilemma ahead of US talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:45

Fire breaks out at Beirut airport as passenger protests deportation by burning sofa

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanese Army deploys in Aitaroun and other southern villages amid Israeli attack

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More