News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
18
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria says will hold to account perpetrators of attack that killed 20
Middle East News
03-02-2025 | 10:32
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria says will hold to account perpetrators of attack that killed 20
Syria's new government will hold the perpetrators of a "terror attack" that killed at least 20 people in the northern city of Manbij accountable, the Syrian presidency's office said Monday.
There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the car bombing in Manbij, located some 30 km (19 miles) from the Turkish border. The attack was the country's deadliest since Bashar al-Assad was toppled from power in December.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Accountable
Perpetrators
Attack
Next
Trump says talks on Middle East with Israel and others 'progressing'
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israel alleges that a series of raids hit '20 Hezbollah targets in 120 seconds'
Lebanon News
2024-11-26
Israel alleges that a series of raids hit '20 Hezbollah targets in 120 seconds'
0
World News
2024-11-13
Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official: Kyiv source
World News
2024-11-13
Ukraine claims Crimea attack that killed Russian military official: Kyiv source
0
World News
2025-01-16
France to hold conference on Syria on Feb. 13 in Paris: French presidency says
World News
2025-01-16
France to hold conference on Syria on Feb. 13 in Paris: French presidency says
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:15
Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday: Axios
World News
12:15
Netanyahu to extend Washington visit, to return to Israel Saturday: Axios
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:42
Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:42
Hamas officials say 'ready' for negotiations on phase two of Gaza truce
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich: A peace deal with Saudi Arabia cannot include hope for a Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:38
Israeli Finance Minister Smotrich: A peace deal with Saudi Arabia cannot include hope for a Palestinian state
0
Middle East News
06:06
Saudi Arabia, UAE seen as possible venues for Trump-Putin summit: Two Russian sources to Reuters
Middle East News
06:06
Saudi Arabia, UAE seen as possible venues for Trump-Putin summit: Two Russian sources to Reuters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
Lebanon News
2025-02-01
Armenian Orthodox Diocese calls for severe punishment of perpetrators after murder of Archimandrite
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Hezbollah source tells AFP: Seven fighters captured by Israel during war; four arrested in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
Hezbollah source tells AFP: Seven fighters captured by Israel during war; four arrested in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Khalil Khalil run over in Faraya: Lebanon’s 'lawlessness' exposed as 19-year-old killed over traffic dispute
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
3
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
4
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
6
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'
7
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi
8
Lebanon News
07:22
Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary
Lebanon News
07:22
Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More