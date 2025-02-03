Syria says will hold to account perpetrators of attack that killed 20

Middle East News
03-02-2025 | 10:32
High views
Syria says will hold to account perpetrators of attack that killed 20
Syria says will hold to account perpetrators of attack that killed 20

Syria's new government will hold the perpetrators of a "terror attack" that killed at least 20 people in the northern city of Manbij accountable, the Syrian presidency's office said Monday.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the car bombing in Manbij, located some 30 km (19 miles) from the Turkish border. The attack was the country's deadliest since Bashar al-Assad was toppled from power in December.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Syria

Accountable

Perpetrators

Attack

