Israel's army says two soldiers killed, eight injured in Gaza buffer zone accident: LBCI correspondent

Middle East News
06-02-2025 | 02:38
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israel&#39;s army says two soldiers killed, eight injured in Gaza buffer zone accident: LBCI correspondent
0min
Israel's army says two soldiers killed, eight injured in Gaza buffer zone accident: LBCI correspondent

The Israeli army said two soldiers were killed, one critically injured, and seven others sustained moderate to serious wounds when a crane collapsed on a military unit in the Gaza buffer zone during stormy weather, LBCI's Haifa correspondent Amal Shehadeh reported Thursday.
 

Middle East News

Israel

Soldiers

Gaza

Iran's first drone carrier joins Revolutionary Guards' fleet
Israel's defense minister orders army to prepare plan for Gaza residents' departure: Media reports
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanon’s new government nearly finalized, with key posts allocated as per PM-designate Salam's plan: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanon's PM-designate Nawaf Salam vows to form a 'reformist' government, prioritizing effective governance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:09

Destruction in south Lebanon's Yaroun: Israeli bombings, demolitions leave historical sites in ruins

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Overnight government talks focus on foreign ministry as PM-designate Nawaf Salam considers Baabda visit: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:51

Egypt's ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: Government formation nearing consensus, international support growing

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11

Hezbollah official says US plans for Palestinians are 'criminal'

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:15

European Council President António Costa congratulates Lebanon’s Aoun, urges full ceasefire implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

On LBCI, former minister Rashid Derbas proposes fund for Beirut blast victims

