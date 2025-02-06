Iran's first drone carrier joins Revolutionary Guards' fleet

Middle East News
06-02-2025 | 03:28
High views
2min
Iran's first drone carrier joins Revolutionary Guards' fleet

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have taken delivery of the country's first ship capable of launching drones and helicopters at sea, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Thursday.

Amid military exercises lasting from early January to early March, Iran's armed forces have unveiled new weaponry as Tehran braces for more tensions with Israel and the United States under President Donald Trump.

"The Revolutionary Guards took action to transform a commercial ship... into a mobile naval platform capable of carrying out drone and helicopter missions in the oceans," said Navy Commander of the Revolutionary Guards Alireza Tangsiri.

"The addition of this ship to our fleet is an important step in increasing the defence and deterrence capability of Iran in distant waters and in maintaining our national security interests," Tangsiri added.

The Shahid Beheshti, a former container vessel, is equipped with a 180-metre (590-ft) runway and is able to operate without refuelling for up to one year, Tasnim said.

The ship is different from previous Revolutionary Guards warships because it can launch and retrieve larger drones such as the Qaher, a miniaturised drone version of a local fighter jet.

The warship also holds fast-attack crafts and unmanned submarines, in addition to short-range anti-ship cruise missiles.

Reuters 
 

Middle East News

Iran

Revolutionary Guards

Drones

United States

Donald Trump

