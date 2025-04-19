Ukraine waiting for 'actions, not words' on Easter truce, minister says

19-04-2025 | 12:39
Ukraine waiting for &#39;actions, not words&#39; on Easter truce, minister says
Ukraine waiting for 'actions, not words' on Easter truce, minister says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said Saturday that Ukraine was waiting for "actions, not words" after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an Easter truce until 2100 GMT on Sunday.

"Putin has now made statements about his alleged readiness for a ceasefire," Sybiga wrote on social media, adding: "We know his words cannot be trusted and we will look at actions, not words."

AFP
 

World News

Ukraine

Andriy Sybiga

Vladimir Putin

Russia

Easter

Truce

