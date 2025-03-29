Eight Pakistan soldiers, civilian killed in attacks near Afghan border: Police says

29-03-2025 | 02:26
Eight Pakistan soldiers, civilian killed in attacks near Afghan border: Police says
Eight Pakistan soldiers, civilian killed in attacks near Afghan border: Police says

At least eight soldiers and a civilian were killed in Pakistan on Friday in two attacks in provinces bordering Afghanistan, police told AFP.

Seven soldiers were killed in a security operation in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province against "armed Taliban," a police source said on Saturday, while a bomb blast from a motorbike killed a security force member and a civilian further south in Balochistan, a police officer told AFP.

AFP

