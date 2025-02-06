Israel's defense minister orders army to prepare plan for Gaza residents' departure: Media reports

06-02-2025 | 02:02
Israel&#39;s defense minister orders army to prepare plan for Gaza residents&#39; departure: Media reports
Israel's defense minister orders army to prepare plan for Gaza residents' departure: Media reports

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered the army on Thursday to prepare a plan to allow the "voluntary departure" of residents from the Gaza strip, Israeli media reported.

The instruction followed U.S. President Donald Trump's shock announcement that the United States plans to take over Gaza, resettle the Palestinians living there and transform the territory into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

