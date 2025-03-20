News
Israel says killed Hamas's internal security chief in Gaza strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
20-03-2025 | 11:38
Israel says killed Hamas's internal security chief in Gaza strike
Israel's military said on Thursday it had killed the head of Hamas's internal security agency in an air strike on the Gaza Strip, the latest official targeted in recent days.
Israeli forces "in recent days... struck and eliminated the terrorist Rashid Jahjouh, head of the Hamas General Security Service, who assumed his position after the elimination of his predecessor, Sami Oudeh, in July 2024," military spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Military
Attack
Hamas
Leader
