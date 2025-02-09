Iran considers 'forced displacement' of Palestinians a 'serious threat' to Middle East

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to take control of the Gaza Strip and carry out the "forced displacement" of Palestinians represents a "serious threat" to the security and stability of the Middle East.



Trump, alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington on Tuesday, mentioned that "the United States will oversee Gaza."



He added that residents of the Gaza Strip, devastated by a war that started 15 months ago, could be relocated to Jordan or Egypt, despite opposition from both countries.



Araghchi described the plan for the forced displacement of Gaza's residents as a "colonial conspiracy aimed at erasing Palestine."



In a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, he emphasized that this constitutes a "serious threat to the region's stability and security."



The Iranian minister stressed the need for "a unified and strong stance from Islamic countries to confront this conspiracy targeting the future of the Palestinian people."



AFP