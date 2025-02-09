Turkish intelligence chief in Tehran to discuss "terrorist threats"

09-02-2025 | 05:43
Turkish intelligence chief in Tehran to discuss &quot;terrorist threats&quot;
Turkish intelligence chief in Tehran to discuss "terrorist threats"

Anadolu Agency reported that Turkish intelligence chief İbrahim Kalın held talks in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart on the fight against "terrorist" groups and the situation in Syria.

Kalın met with Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib and the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Akbar Ahmadian, late on Saturday, according to the agency.

The officials discussed "the fight against terrorist organizations, particularly the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and ISIS, shared security threats, the situation in Syria, the ceasefire in Gaza, and developments regarding the Palestinian issue."

AFP

