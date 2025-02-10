Palestinian President cancels provisions related to allowances for families of prisoners, martyrs, wounded

Middle East News
10-02-2025 | 12:20
High views
0min
The official gazette published a decree issued by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, in which he announced the "cancellation of the provisions in laws and regulations related to the payment system for allowances to the families of prisoners, martyrs, and the wounded."

Reuters

