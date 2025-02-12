Syria's interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, emphasized the "strong strategic ties" between his country and Russia during a telephone call with President Vladimir Putin, the Syrian president, on Wednesday.



Sharaa emphasized "the strong strategic ties between the two countries and Syria's openness to all parties" in a way that serves "the interests of the Syrian people and strengthens Syria's stability and security," the presidency statement said, adding that Putin, a close ally of ousted leader Bashar al-Assad, extended "an official invitation to Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Russia."



AFP