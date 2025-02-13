Pezeshkian says Trump can not impose sanctions on Iran and talk about negotiations

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian clarified that his country is open to negotiations with the U.S. but emphasized that Trump cannot impose sanctions on Iran and then talk about discussions.



Pezeshkian pointed out that the other side does not want to negotiate as equals but instead seeks to have Iran submit to humiliation, which he stated would not happen.



The remarks came during a tour of a construction industry group in Bushehr, southern Iran, where Pezeshkian said that the United States aims to disarm Iran to treat it as it did with Gaza.



AFP