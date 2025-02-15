UK tracks Russian ships carrying ammunition from Syria

Middle East News
15-02-2025 | 07:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK tracks Russian ships carrying ammunition from Syria
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
UK tracks Russian ships carrying ammunition from Syria

Britain said on Saturday it had tracked in recent days six Russian naval and merchant ships carrying ammunition used in Syria as they sailed through the Channel.

The British defense ministry said in a statement the ships - shadowed by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force - were withdrawing from Syria following the ousting of its president, Bashar al-Assad, a close Russian ally, in December.

Russia has been evacuating its military assets from Syria since Assad's overthrow, the ministry said, describing it as a "blow to (Moscow's) ambitions in the Middle East."

The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

"These ships were retreating from Syria after Putin abandoned his ally Assad, yet they were still armed and full of ammunition," said defence minister John Healey. "This shows Russia is weakened but remains a threat."

Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday, the first call between the two men since Assad's fall.

The Syrian presidency said Putin had invited Syria's new foreign minister to visit Moscow and had told Sharaa that Moscow was ready to reconsider bilateral deals signed under Assad.



Reuters
 

Middle East News

UK

Russia

Ships

Ammunition

Syria

LBCI Next
Kremlin thanks Hamas for freeing Russian-Israeli hostage: State media
Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

Syria to receive electricity-generating ships from Qatar, Turkey

LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

Royal Navy tracking 'Russian spy ship' in UK waters, Defense Ministry says

LBCI
World News
2025-01-19

UK 'welcomes' anticipated release of British hostage from Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-13

UK plans to amend sanctions regime on Syria after Assad's downfall

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32

More must be done by all sides for 'dignified' Gaza hostage-prisoner releases: Red Cross

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:00

Hamas says US must 'compel' Israel to abide by Gaza truce to secure hostages' release

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:53

Kremlin thanks Hamas for freeing Russian-Israeli hostage: State media

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Speaker Berri's media office denies reports on cabinet formation request

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-09

Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'eliminate Hamas' and 'return hostages'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Saad Hariri holds meetings with Beirut officials and Finance Minister Yassine Jaber

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus affirms Hezbollah should remain defeated, disarmed, and out of government— Key takeaways from press conference

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:27

President Aoun condemns attack on airport road, vows security forces will not tolerate destabilizing actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Hezbollah calls for public rally against Israeli interference and violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Israeli military to withdraw from South Lebanon by February 18; Trump administration works on ceasefire implementation: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:58

Road blocked near Beirut Airport as Hezbollah official warns against "Israeli and American impositions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Lebanese Army Intelligence detains individuals over UNIFIL convoy attack and Airport road blockade

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:45

US condemns attack on UNIFIL convoy in Beirut, urges accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:37

Israeli airstrike targets outskirts of Aainata in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar: UNIFIL attack is a crime, perpetrators will be pursued seriously

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More