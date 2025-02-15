UK tracks Russian ships carrying ammunition from Syria

Britain said on Saturday it had tracked in recent days six Russian naval and merchant ships carrying ammunition used in Syria as they sailed through the Channel.



The British defense ministry said in a statement the ships - shadowed by the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force - were withdrawing from Syria following the ousting of its president, Bashar al-Assad, a close Russian ally, in December.



Russia has been evacuating its military assets from Syria since Assad's overthrow, the ministry said, describing it as a "blow to (Moscow's) ambitions in the Middle East."



The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



"These ships were retreating from Syria after Putin abandoned his ally Assad, yet they were still armed and full of ammunition," said defence minister John Healey. "This shows Russia is weakened but remains a threat."



Russia's President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa on Wednesday, the first call between the two men since Assad's fall.



The Syrian presidency said Putin had invited Syria's new foreign minister to visit Moscow and had told Sharaa that Moscow was ready to reconsider bilateral deals signed under Assad.







Reuters