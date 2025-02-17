Riyadh Arab summit in response to Trump Gaza plan postponed to Friday: Arab diplomats

Middle East News
17-02-2025 | 07:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Riyadh Arab summit in response to Trump Gaza plan postponed to Friday: Arab diplomats
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Riyadh Arab summit in response to Trump Gaza plan postponed to Friday: Arab diplomats

A meeting of Arab leaders in Riyadh in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to take control of Gaza has been postponed till Friday and expanded, Arab diplomats said.

"The mini Arab summit in Riyadh has been postponed from Thursday to Friday, February 21," a Saudi source said, adding, "It will include the leaders of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries along with Egypt and Jordan to discuss Arab alternatives to Trump's plans in the Gaza Strip."

Three Arab states had been expected to attend the summit, whose postponement was confirmed by a second Arab diplomatic source.

AFP

Middle East News

Riyadh

Arab

Summit

Gaza

Plan

LBCI Next
Zelenskyy in UAE discusses bringing back Ukrainians from Russia
Saudi source confirms US, Russian meeting in Riyadh Tuesday to prepare Trump-Putin summit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-14

Saudi Arabia to host Arab summit on Trump's Gaza plan: Source close to government

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-12

Western and Arab diplomats meet in Riyadh for regional conference on Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-09

Egypt to host emergency Arab summit on 27 February to discuss 'serious' Palestinian developments

LBCI
Middle East News
05:32

Saudi source confirms US, Russian meeting in Riyadh Tuesday to prepare Trump-Putin summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:56

Iran says Israel, US 'cannot do a damn thing' against Tehran

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:06

Israeli PM says 'committed' to Trump's Gaza displacement plan

LBCI
Middle East News
07:15

Zelenskyy in UAE discusses bringing back Ukrainians from Russia

LBCI
Middle East News
05:32

Saudi source confirms US, Russian meeting in Riyadh Tuesday to prepare Trump-Putin summit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-14

Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:16

Red Cross recovers body of young girl in Houla after Israeli gunfire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-15

MP Cesar Abi Khalil to LBCI: FPM will not judge ministerial statement before issuance, emphasizes role in constructive opposition

LBCI
Middle East News
08:56

Iran says Israel, US 'cannot do a damn thing' against Tehran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:03

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must take firm stance on Israel’s withdrawal by February 18, calls for a reevaluation of the policy on Iranian flights

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Iran says to take part in Nasrallah funeral at 'high level'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Israel's forces ambush Houla residents as tensions rise ahead of February 18 withdrawal deadline

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:14

Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More