Riyadh Arab summit in response to Trump Gaza plan postponed to Friday: Arab diplomats

A meeting of Arab leaders in Riyadh in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to take control of Gaza has been postponed till Friday and expanded, Arab diplomats said.



"The mini Arab summit in Riyadh has been postponed from Thursday to Friday, February 21," a Saudi source said, adding, "It will include the leaders of the six Gulf Cooperation Council countries along with Egypt and Jordan to discuss Arab alternatives to Trump's plans in the Gaza Strip."



Three Arab states had been expected to attend the summit, whose postponement was confirmed by a second Arab diplomatic source.



AFP