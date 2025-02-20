Syria monitor says seven civilians killed in leftover munitions blast in northwest

Middle East News
20-02-2025 | 06:21
High views
0min
Syria monitor says seven civilians killed in leftover munitions blast in northwest

A Syria war monitor said seven civilians died Thursday when leftover munitions exploded in the country's northwest, a day after an organization said two-thirds of Syrians risked being wounded or killed by unexploded ordnance.

"Seven civilians, including a woman and a child, were killed when leftover munitions stored inside a house" in Idlib province exploded, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, adding that the toll was provisional.

AFP

 

Middle East News

Syria

Munitions

Ordnance

Idlib

