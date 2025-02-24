EU suspends sanctions on key Syria economic sectors

24-02-2025 | 05:00
EU suspends sanctions on key Syria economic sectors
EU suspends sanctions on key Syria economic sectors

The European Union on Monday eased sanctions on Syria's energy, transport, and banking sectors in a bid to help the country's reconstruction after the fall of Bashar al-Assad.

"The EU aims to facilitate engagement with Syria, its people, and businesses, in key areas of energy and transport, as well as to facilitate financial and banking transactions associated with such sectors and those needed for humanitarian and reconstruction purposes," the bloc said in a statement.

AFP

