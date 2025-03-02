Syria announces committee to draft 'transitional' constitutional declaration

Middle East News
02-03-2025 | 11:02
Syria announces committee to draft &#39;transitional&#39; constitutional declaration
Syria announces committee to draft 'transitional' constitutional declaration

Syria's interim President, Ahmed al-Sharaa, announced on Sunday the formation of a seven-member committee to draft a constitutional declaration for the country's transition after the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.

A statement from the presidency announced "the formation of a committee of experts," including one woman, tasked with drafting "the constitutional declaration that regulates the transitional phase" in Syria, adding that "the committee will submit its proposals to the president," without specifying a timeframe.

AFP
 

Middle East News

Syria

Ahmed al-Sharaa

Constitution

Bashar al-Assad

