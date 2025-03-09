Israeli police arrest Qiryat Shemona mayor after clash with Education Minister: Amal Shehadeh

09-03-2025 | 06:03
Israeli police arrest Qiryat Shemona mayor after clash with Education Minister: Amal Shehadeh
Israeli police arrest Qiryat Shemona mayor after clash with Education Minister: Amal Shehadeh

LBCI's correspondent in Haifa, Amal Shehadeh, reported that Israeli police arrested the mayor of Qiryat Shemona following an altercation with Education Minister Yoav Kisch. 

The incident occurred when Kisch arrived in the northern city amid protests over the government's refusal to allow residents to return.  

The mayor, voicing frustration over the prolonged evacuation, confronted the minister, accusing the government of suppressing local demands. The heated exchange escalated, prompting police intervention.  

