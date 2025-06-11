Strike talk as leverage: What’s driving Israel’s messaging on Iran?

News Bulletin Reports
11-06-2025 | 13:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Strike talk as leverage: What’s driving Israel’s messaging on Iran?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Strike talk as leverage: What’s driving Israel’s messaging on Iran?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Despite an agreement with Washington not to strike Iran, Israel continues to promote the need for such an attack, particularly amid Tehran’s insistence on continuing uranium enrichment.

Israeli concerns will be discussed in Washington by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and Mossad Director David Barnea, who are set to meet with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff ahead of the sixth round of talks with the Iranians, scheduled for Sunday.

Despite security and military officials expecting the Israeli delegation to fail in persuading Donald Trump of the need to launch a strike on Iran, sources familiar with the phone call between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the two leaders are aligned — each for his reasons — in promoting the possibility of such an attack.

Trump continues to signal the potential for military action, hoping Iran will back down from its demands and move negotiations forward. Netanyahu, meanwhile, amplifies threats of a strike to serve domestic political purposes, aiming to prevent the collapse of his government.

In both cases, all reports indicate that Israel cannot carry out such an attack without U.S. approval.

An Israeli report reveals that any strike on Iran would require reaching facilities buried dozens of meters deep in solid rock, while the weaponry currently available to Tel Aviv can only achieve minimal damage — whether in terms of bomb effectiveness or aircraft capability.

This has made the reality of the threat increasingly transparent, amid two possible scenarios:

If Netanyahu’s government falls following a potential Knesset collapse — should ultra-Orthodox parties succeed in their political battle — Israel’s priorities, already shifting toward early elections, could be reshaped.

If Netanyahu survives the vote, securing his political standing, the Iranian file may recede from the top of his agenda.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel

Strike

Iran

United States

Talks

LBCI Next
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-07

Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?

LBCI
World News
2025-05-21

US intel suggests Israel preparing strike on Iran's nuclear facilities: CNN

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-02

US ramps up preparations for possible strike on Iran, deepens defense ties with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-09

US issues new sanctions on Iran as Trump seeks talks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Artificial Intelligence, real obstacles: Lebanon’s struggle to regulate tech

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:58

Le Drian returns to Beirut, revives French role in Lebanon’s crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-10

Waste and garbage fill up streets: Will Lebanon's tourism season be doomed?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-07

UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04

Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-07

Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Parliament Speaker Berri says Lebanon is committed to UNIFIL’s presence in the south — Annahar

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israeli drone strike kills one, injures three in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

PM Salam discusses political developments, Belarusian cooperation, human rights, and airport projects in series of meetings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More