Milei says Argentina to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem in 2026

Middle East News
11-06-2025 | 13:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Milei says Argentina to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem in 2026
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Milei says Argentina to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei said Wednesday his country would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the status of which is one of the most delicate issues in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"I am proud to announce before you that in 2026 we will make effective the move of our embassy to the city of west Jerusalem," Milei said in a speech in the Israeli parliament during an official state visit. Argentina's embassy is currently located near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.

AFP

Middle East News

Milei

Argentina

Israel

Embassy

Jerusalem

LBCI Next
Iran threatens US bases in region if military conflict arises
Sirens in central Israel as army says projectile launched form Yemen
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-14

France says to expel Algerian diplomats in tit-for-tat move

LBCI
World News
2025-06-04

EU gives Bulgaria green light to adopt euro in 2026

LBCI
World News
2025-04-09

Trump urges firms to move to US 'now' to avoid tariffs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
14:05

US embassy in Iraq preparing for ordered evacuation due to 'heightened security risks'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Strike talk as leverage: What’s driving Israel’s messaging on Iran?

LBCI
Middle East News
12:32

Israel urges Egypt to block Gaza-bound activist convoy

LBCI
Middle East News
08:13

Pro-Israel rabbi and Trump-linked pastor visit Syria, say peace is possible

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-07

UNIFIL spokesperson says patrol blocked in Srifa was coordinated with Lebanese army

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-04

Lebanon cracks down on corruption: Karim Salam facing embezzlement charges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Lebanon records over 3,500 Israeli violations since November ceasefire: Official tally

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-07

Lebanon’s Information Ministry issues warning over contact with Israeli entities

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Over 50 Israeli soldiers breach Blue Line with bulldozers near Blida

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:49

Former Economy Minister Amin Salam detained by internal security based on prosecutor’s order: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Parliament Speaker Berri says Lebanon is committed to UNIFIL’s presence in the south — Annahar

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:17

EU delegation tells LBCI Lebanon’s high-risk listing tied to FATF, not current government performance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:26

Geagea to authorities: Prove Lebanon is a real state by protecting UNIFIL

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israeli drone strike kills one, injures three in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

PM Salam discusses political developments, Belarusian cooperation, human rights, and airport projects in series of meetings

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More