Milei says Argentina to move Israel embassy to Jerusalem in 2026

Argentine President Javier Milei said Wednesday his country would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, the status of which is one of the most delicate issues in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.



"I am proud to announce before you that in 2026 we will make effective the move of our embassy to the city of west Jerusalem," Milei said in a speech in the Israeli parliament during an official state visit. Argentina's embassy is currently located near the coastal city of Tel Aviv.



AFP