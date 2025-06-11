Israel urges Egypt to block Gaza-bound activist convoy

Middle East News
11-06-2025 | 12:32
High views
Israel urges Egypt to block Gaza-bound activist convoy
Israel urges Egypt to block Gaza-bound activist convoy

Israel's defense minister on Wednesday called on Egypt to block a hundreds-strong pro-Palestinian activist convoy from reaching Gaza as the group arrived in the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

"I expect the Egyptian authorities to prevent the arrival of jihadist protesters at the Egypt-Israel border and not to allow them to carry out provocations or attempt to enter Gaza -- an act that would endanger the safety of (Israeli) soldiers and will not be allowed," Israel Katz said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Defense Minister

Egypt

Activists

Gaza

Convoy

