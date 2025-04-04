UK Foreign Secretary says London and Washington in talks for economic agreement

04-04-2025 | 04:23
UK Foreign Secretary says London and Washington in talks for economic agreement
UK Foreign Secretary says London and Washington in talks for economic agreement

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said upon arriving in Brussels to meet with his NATO counterparts that Britain is holding discussions with the United States to reach an economic agreement.

Lammy added, "We have made it clear that all options are on the table to safeguard the national interests of the British people."

Reuters

