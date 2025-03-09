News
Syria security forces, allies kill 830 Alawite civilians: New monitor toll
Middle East News
09-03-2025 | 12:09
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria security forces, allies kill 830 Alawite civilians: New monitor toll
A Syrian war monitor said Sunday that security forces and allied groups killed 830 Alawite civilians over the past four days, revising upwards a previous toll.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the latest deaths among Alawite civilians pushed the overall toll in violence since Thursday to 1,311, as fighting killed 231 security personnel and 250 fighters loyal to ousted president Bashar al-Assad.
AFP
Middle East News
Syria
Security
Forces
Allies
Alawite
Civilians
Monitor
Toll
