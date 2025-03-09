Syria security forces, allies kill 830 Alawite civilians: New monitor toll

09-03-2025 | 12:09
Syria security forces, allies kill 830 Alawite civilians: New monitor toll
Syria security forces, allies kill 830 Alawite civilians: New monitor toll

A Syrian war monitor said Sunday that security forces and allied groups killed 830 Alawite civilians over the past four days, revising upwards a previous toll.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the latest deaths among Alawite civilians pushed the overall toll in violence since Thursday to 1,311, as fighting killed 231 security personnel and 250 fighters loyal to ousted president Bashar al-Assad.



AFP
 

