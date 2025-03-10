Iran says 'no justification' for attacks on Alawites and other minorities in Syria

Iran's foreign ministry said Monday there was "no justification" for attacks on minorities in Syria, including Alawites, the community to which toppled president Bashar al-Assad, a long-time Tehran ally, belongs.



"There is no justification for the attacks on parts of the Alawite, Christian, Druze and other minorities, which have truly wounded the emotions and conscience of both the countries of the region and internationally," said foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei during a weekly press briefing.



AFP