PM Salam condemns Israeli attacks as 'deliberate targeting' of Lebanon

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam strongly condemned the repeated Israeli threats and strikes on Lebanon, particularly in Beirut's southern suburbs, calling them a deliberate and systematic targeting of Lebanon's security, stability, and economy—especially on the eve of the holidays and tourist season.



Salam said the attacks were a blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.



He urged the international community to take responsibility by pressuring Israel to halt its aggression and comply with a complete withdrawal from Lebanese territory.