FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji discussed operational mechanisms for cooperation in combating terrorism, drug and weapon smuggling, and addressing other shared challenges during a meeting held in Jordan for the neighboring countries of Syria.



The participants also explored ways to assist the Syrian people in rebuilding their country based on principles that ensure its unity, sovereignty, security, and stability.



Raji stressed that stability in Syria is vital for Lebanon’s stability, highlighting several joint issues with Syria that need to be addressed, including border demarcation, the smuggling of weapons and drugs, and the fight against terrorism.



He described the comments made by the Syrian Foreign Minister during the meeting as encouraging and expressed hope for their implementation.