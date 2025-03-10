FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan

Middle East News
10-03-2025 | 07:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
FM Youssef Rajji discusses cooperation on regional security and Syrian reconstruction in Jordan

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji discussed operational mechanisms for cooperation in combating terrorism, drug and weapon smuggling, and addressing other shared challenges during a meeting held in Jordan for the neighboring countries of Syria.

The participants also explored ways to assist the Syrian people in rebuilding their country based on principles that ensure its unity, sovereignty, security, and stability.

Raji stressed that stability in Syria is vital for Lebanon’s stability, highlighting several joint issues with Syria that need to be addressed, including border demarcation, the smuggling of weapons and drugs, and the fight against terrorism. 

He described the comments made by the Syrian Foreign Minister during the meeting as encouraging and expressed hope for their implementation.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Foreign Minister

Youssef Rajji

Meeting

Jordan

Syria

Stability

Israeli aid freeze threatens 'food shortage' for Gaza: Germany
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji wraps up Paris visit, discusses Syria and Lebanon’s future with international leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-28

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji stresses commitment to Resolution 1701 in diplomatic meetings

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-18

Lebanese FM Youssef Rajji to LBCI: US to increase military aid to Lebanese Army

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-08

Turkey, Jordan, Syria, Iraq to discuss security cooperation in Amman: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

Israeli aid freeze threatens 'food shortage' for Gaza: Germany

LBCI
Middle East News
06:31

Kremlin on Trump's message to Iran: Tehran makes its own decisions

LBCI
Middle East News
06:22

Kremlin says violence in Syria must end as soon as possible

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Syria defense ministry announces end of operation on coast: State news

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-07

Israel carries out series of airstrikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Airstrike targets vehicle on Khirbet Selm road, leaving one dead and another injured

LBCI
World News
06:01

Russia's expulsion of two Brits 'malicious and baseless': UK

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-17

Years of delay: Investigations into Beirut Port explosions resume

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Lebanese soldier dies of heart attack after Israeli army fires at funeral in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:14

Syria's ongoing instability: Security meeting takes place in Jordan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:55

Grief under siege: Mass funeral in South Lebanon as Israeli occupation of Kfarkela continues

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:08

Israeli army gunfire injures Lebanese civilian and soldier in South Lebanon's Kfarkila

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:20

Lebanese soldier reported missing near army post in Bastara Farm

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

President Aoun discusses Lebanese diaspora in UAE with Ambassador Dandan

LBCI
Middle East News
10:13

Syrian state media reports discovery of mass grave in Al Qardahah (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:50

Expansionist ambitions: Israel takes advantage of Syria clashes, pushes for greater control

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More