Iran says Arab country to deliver Trump's letter to Tehran

12-03-2025 | 04:13
Iran says Arab country to deliver Trump&#39;s letter to Tehran
Iran says Arab country to deliver Trump's letter to Tehran

U.S. President Donald Trump's letter to Iran's clerical establishment "will soon be delivered to Tehran by an Arab country," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in televised remarks on Wednesday.

