Iran says Arab country to deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
Middle East News
12-03-2025 | 04:13
Iran says Arab country to deliver Trump's letter to Tehran
U.S. President Donald Trump's letter to Iran's clerical establishment "will soon be delivered to Tehran by an Arab country," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in televised remarks on Wednesday.
Reuters
World News
Middle East News
United States
Donald Trump
Iran
Tehran
Abbas Araghchi
Iran confirms nuclear talks Friday with China, Russia
Zelensky says US must now 'convince' Russia to accept ceasefire proposal
Latest News
Middle East News
07:25
At least 1,383 civilians killed in Syria violence: New monitor toll reveals
World News
07:18
Ukraine attack on factory in Russia's Kursk region kills four: Russian official
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon's finance minister issues decision to reduce tax fines
Lebanon News
06:39
Israeli military opens fire on farmers and workers in south Lebanon's Sarda orchards
Middle East News
07:25
At least 1,383 civilians killed in Syria violence: New monitor toll reveals
Lebanon News
06:27
Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia
Middle East News
05:50
Syria's al-Sharaa expected at Brussels donor summit in first Europe trip: Reuters
World News
04:21
Iran confirms nuclear talks Friday with China, Russia
Lebanon News
2025-01-15
MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: No participation in parliamentary consultations
Lebanon News
2025-03-08
Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?
Lebanon News
2025-03-10
Lebanese Energy Minister visits Paris for talks with TotalEnergies and EDF
Lebanon News
04:28
Israeli drones fly over Beirut, southern suburbs, and Hermel
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
Lebanon News
12:35
Israel claims airstrike in southern Lebanon killed Hezbollah air defense commander
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Diplomatic push: Israel agrees to release Lebanese detainees after US mediation
Lebanon News
12:45
Israel claims it targeted Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:27
Israeli Army Radio says attack in Lebanon targeted senior member of Hezbollah's air defense unit
Lebanon News
12:09
Lebanon’s anticipated security appointments: Who are the leading candidates?
Lebanon News
13:21
Lebanese presidency: Four detainees returned after negotiations, fifth set for release Wednesday
Lebanon News
13:46
US-led talks in Naqoura focus on advancing Resolution 1701, return of Lebanese detainees
Learn More