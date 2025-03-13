Turkey says forces killed 24 Kurdish militants in Syria, Iraq in a week

Turkish forces killed 24 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq and Syria over the past week; the defense ministry said on Thursday, continuing attacks in the region after a disarmament call from the PKK leader and a separate accord between U.S.-backed Kurds and Damascus.



Speaking at a briefing in Ankara, a defense ministry source said the deal between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus did not change Turkey's commitment to counter-terrorism in Syria and that it still demands that the YPG militia, which spearheads the SDF, disband and disarm.



AFP