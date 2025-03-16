Iraq seizes more than one ton of captagon pills shipped from Syria

Iraq's security forces have seized an estimated 1.1 ton of captagon pills hidden inside a truck that entered Iraq from Syria via Turkey, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.



The drug shipment, the largest ever seized in Iraq, was tracked and intercepted with the assistance of "important information" provided by Saudi's drug enforcement agency, the Interior Ministry spokesperson Brigadier Muqdad Meri said in a televised statement.



Western anti-narcotics officials say the addictive, amphetamine-type stimulant known as captagon has for years been mass-produced in Syria.



Captagon - a mix of amphetamines also known as the "poor man’s cocaine" - is one of the more popular recreational drugs among affluent youth in the Middle East.







Reuters