Israel's Netanyahu says will dismiss internal security agency chief

16-03-2025 | 14:24
Israel&#39;s Netanyahu says will dismiss internal security agency chief
Israel's Netanyahu says will dismiss internal security agency chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday informed the head of the Shin Bet, the country's internal security agency, that he will ask the government to dismiss him.

"Due to ongoing lack of trust, I have decided to bring a proposal to the government to end the tenure of the Shin Bet chief" Ronen Bar, the prime minister said in a statement.



